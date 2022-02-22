Koshyari unveils Foundation Stone of new college in UT Silvassa

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 21 Feb: The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, unveiled the Foundation Stone of the new college building of the Devkiba Mohansinh Chauhan College of Commerce and Science and the Haveli Institute of Legal Studies and Research at Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli on Monday.

The Governor distributed prizes and medals to meritorious students of the Colleges at the Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony, ‘Spectrum 2021-22’, and released the College magazines ‘Pratibimba’ and ‘Vidhan’.

Chairman of the Lions Club of Silvassa Charitable Trust that manages the Colleges, Fatehsinh Chauhan, Member of Parliament from Daman and Diu Lalubhai Patel, President of Silvassa Municipal Council Rakeshsinh Chauhan, Vice Chairman of Lions Club of SIlvassa Charitable Trust Anantrao Nikam, principals, teachers, students and invitees were present.