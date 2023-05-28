Koshyari visits Mahant Hospital to meet Nandan Singh Bisht

Singh

Nandan Singh Bisht is the Co-ordinator at the Chief Minister's office. He was admitted by his family members at the hospital on Wednesday evening.

On Saturday afternoon Koshyari was received by Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Prerak Mittal and Senior Neurosurgeon, Dr Pankaj Arora.

Dr Arora had conducted the brain surgery of Nandan Singh Bisht and removed the brain tumour. Dr Arora informed Bhagat Singh Koshyari about the current health status of Bisht.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari said to Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr Mittal, that Shri Mahant Indiresh hospital is an ideal healthcare institution whose location in the heart of the city is ideally suited to the patients. He said that Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital’s empanelment with Ayushman, Golden Card, CGHS, ECHS and other government schemes is providing a big relief to the beneficiaries in getting treatment at the hospital. He said that the image of the hospital is very bright in front of the people.