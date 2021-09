By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Aug: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, today, visited Minister Ganesh Joshi’s residence, here, and asked about the well-being of Joshi’s ailing mother.

According to Joshi, he has always had the encouragement of Governor Koshyari, who has stood by him through thick and thin like a family member. He thanked the Governor for such support.