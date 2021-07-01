Koshyari visits SNDT Women’s University; interacts with Heads of Deptt

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 29 Jun: Governor and Chancellor of State Universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari today visited the Juhu Campus of the SNDT Women’s University.

The Governor visited various departments and interacted with Heads of Departments and Principals. Vice Chancellor Dr Shashikala Wanjari and Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Vishnu Magare showed the Governor around the campus.

In his address, Governor Koshyari called upon the University to prepare a blueprint of development for the next 25 years and make the University the nucleus of academic activities. He asked heads of department to promote the learning of Indian languages and uphold Indian ethos and culture.

He appreciated the good work done by Dr Shashikala Wanjari, who completes her 5 year term on 2 July.