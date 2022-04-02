Koshyari witnesses ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ with Palghar, Colaba students

Mumbai, 1 Apr: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, on the screen in the company of school students at Raj Bhavan Mumbai.

The Governor witnessed the programme with 60 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Palghar, and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Colaba, Mumbai.

The Governor later spoke to the students, most of whom came from standards IX to XII, and joined them for refreshments. The students were accompanied by their teachers.