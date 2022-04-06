Kreeda Bharati delegation apprises Rekha Arya of its activities

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Apr: A delegation of the state executive of Kreeda Bharti Uttarakhand paid a courtesy visit to Sports Minister Rekha Arya at her residence and also presented a memento of Kreeda Bharti. On this occasion, the Sports Minister said that Kreeda Bharati was doing ground work in the field of sports, sportspersons in the state would be promoted further and women players would also be encouraged more towards sports. During the interaction, State President of Kreeda Bharti and international volleyball player Arun Kumar Sood said that the purpose of Kreeda Bharti was to promote sports, to encourage players and the efforts being made by the government to promote sports be made available to every player. Efforts were also being made towards this direction. Sood has said that with the cooperation of Kreeda Bharti, the sports policy of Uttarakhand Government had been prepared which was unprecedented in itself. He added that it was necessary that the various federations and sports federations working in the field of real sports, made good use of the funds given by the government to the players. He added that from time to time, Kreeda Bharti would meet up with the Sports Minister and apprise her about the problems of the players so that talents could be harnessed so that they could laurels to the state in the field of sports. On this occasion, Kreeda Bharti Secretary Bharat Chauhan said that Kreeda Bharti would celebrate the foundation day of Kreeda Bharti on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in all the districts of Uttarakhand on 16 April, while India Parikrama Yatra would reach Dehradun on 22 May. On this occasion, Kreeda Bharti’s co-provincial secretary Sohan Veer Rana, treasurer Sudhir Kumar, state’s sports centre head and international shooting player Arun Singh were also present.