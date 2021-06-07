‘Kritagyata’ extends support to Covid affected

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Jun: As the second Covid wave starts subsiding after hitting its peak, it has left many without a parent, a partner or a child – mentally scarred for life. The loss of life is undoubtedly irreplaceable. But for those left behind, Kritagyata, a New Delhi based NGO, is providing various forms of support and assistance to the grieving families and their children as they try to heal.

The Kritagyata team consists of highly professional volunteers from diverse fields and backgrounds such as the development sector, yoga, dance, music teachers and academicians, life coaches, counselors, doctors and college-going students.

It is a voluntary initiative and has been giving free of cost services to the Covid affected families.

Currently, Kritagyata is offering Yoga and meditation sessions for post Covid recovery, counselling services to tackle anxiety or depression brought on by the virus, homemade meals for affected families, supply of essential medicines under the “Mitra Support” campaign and skill development for widows and their children under its “Family Empowerment” Campaign.