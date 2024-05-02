“Labour is the ladder by which human dignity & creative excellence are expressed”

SJA celebrates Labour Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 1 May: St Joseph’s Academy continued its tradition of celebrating Labour Day with full zest and vigour to appreciate the continuous endeavours of its ancillary staff. The motto of the school, “Laborare Est Orare”, which means “Work is Worship”, signifies the celebrations of this day. The function began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Supervisor VS Rautela and few of the seniormost ancillary staff.

Dancers of the middle school mesmerised the audience with their performance. The tech board paid a tribute to the ancillary staff by showing a power point presentation commending their unending hard work and efforts. The school choir did not lag behind in capturing the souls of the onlookers with its melodious symphonies.

The students expressed their gratitude through a play emphasising the importance of dignity of labour. It was designed to forge a better understanding of the labour community among students, who must learn to respect and appreciate their efforts. The middle school music band gripped the audience by presenting the ‘90s medley.

The ancillary staff members were then presented with a token of gratitude and appreciation for their unflinching dedication to the institution.

The programme came to an end with the Principal’s address and Rautela thanking the Josephite Family for their undying love and affection.