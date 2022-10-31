Ladakh MP pays tribute to Buddha Statue

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Oct: Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, representing the Union Territory of Ladakh, and Sangha Councillor Kunchok Tsepal met members of the Doon Buddhist Committee here, today, and paid a special visit at Kirsali Chowk, Sahastradhara Road to offer their floral tribute at the Buddha statue there. They saw the beautification work in progress.

The MP congratulated and thanked the members for their noble contribution which will serve as a beautiful and inspiring landmark in the city of Doon for spreading peace and harmony in society!

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is to officially inaugurate the statue on the coming auspicious Karthik Purnima of 8 November.

Those present on the occasion included Committee President Khenpo Rangdol, Gonpo Tsering, Kalsang Dorje, Tsering Luding, Shanta Negi, Bhavishya, Chajju Singh, Rajat Thakur, Harish Thapa and Tenzin Luding.