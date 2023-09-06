Lal Chand Sharma bereaved, CM Dhami, Harish Rawat offer condolence

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Sep: Senior Congress leader and former Mahanagar Congress Chief Lal Chand Sharma’s son Abhinandan Sharma alias Bhanu passed away today at a hospital in Delhi. Bhanu was suffering from liver failure. Bhanu was just 34 years old but had been keeping ill for some time. Many leaders across party lines have expressed shock at the sudden demise of Bhanu. Bhanu was an easily approachable person who tried his best to help everyone needing help. His last journey will leave from his Rajpur Road residence for Lakhi Bagh tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. Bhanu’s mortal remains reached the family residence at Rajpur (Old Mussoorie Road) this evening. Senior political leaders from different political parties gathered at the residence of Lal Chand Sharma to offer condolences including Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami. Those who were present included veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, Pritam Singh, BJP state treasurer Puneet Mittal, senior BJP leader Anil Goyal, Congress leader Vijay Pal Sajwan, Mamta Rakesh, Suhird Pal Singh, Sanjay Sharma, Neenu Sehgal, Suryakant Dhasmana, Retd IAS Vinod Sharma, amongst others.