Land donated in Haripur for construction of Yamuna Krishna Dham

By Our Staff Reporter

Kalsi, 1 Mar: The Jagati family of Kalsi, through the Jamuna Tirth Committee of the local Panchayat located on the banks of the Yamuna River in Haripur, provided a huge tract of land, today, for the construction of the Yamuna Krishna Dham at the Registrar’s office in Chakrata.

On this occasion, senior member of the local Panchayat, Srichand Sharma, stated that the construction of the ghat is being initiated with the government’s assistance, while the construction of the Yamuna Krishna Dham will be carried out with the support of the local community. Previously, families of Mohar Singh and Keser Singh from Jhutaya village in Jaunsar Bawar had donated land for this purpose. Considering the extensive scope of the temple construction, the Jagati family of Kalsi, including Girish Agrawal, Dinesh Agrawal, and their mother Bala Rani Agrawal, have donated a vast tract of land on the Yamuna riverbank in Haripur for the construction of the Dham.

On this occasion, Dinesh Agrawal stated that his family has always contributed to religious activities. He assured full cooperation in all aspects of the temple construction undertaken by the Jamuna Tirth Committee of the local Panchayat, and also expressed readiness to donate more land if needed for future temple construction.

Former Information Officer of the Legislative Assembly, Bharat Chauhan, mentioned that the construction work on the ghat has commenced in Haripur, which will benefit Jaunsar Bawar in terms of spiritual, cultural, and tourism development, as well as providing employment opportunities to the local people.

Gambhir Singh Chauhan, President of the Jamuna Tirth Committee, expressed gratitude to the Agrawal family for their land donation and stated that the land acquired by the committee will be utilised not only for the construction of the temple in the future but also for initiating religious activities aimed at spiritual awakening in Jaunsar Bawar and providing self-employment opportunities to the local people.

Present at the event were Joint Director of the Information Department, KS Chauhan, Secretary of the Jamuna Tirth Committee, Satpal Singh Chauhan, former Block Chief of Kalsi, Arjun Singh Chauhan, Anil Singh Tomar, Preetam Singh Chauhan, Santaram Chauhan, Chatar Singh, Anil Rai and others.