Land Laws Review Committee holds meet

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Sep: The recently constituted Land Laws Review Committee held its first meeting under the chairmanship of former Chief Secretary Subhash Kumar, here, today. The meeting was held in the auditorium of the Bijapur Guest House.

It may be recalled that, for some time, the demand for a strong land law has been made in Uttarakhand. Since Congress leaders also have turned this into a major political issue and have given it an emotional pitch, the government recently constituted a committee to review the existing land laws in the state. A detailed discussion was held at the meeting, today.

Deputy Revenue Commissioner, Revenue Council, Devanand stated that, considering the representations received in the meeting, the land laws in Himachal Pradesh and certain provisions of the UP Zamindari Abolition & Land Arrangement Act-1950 were discussed at the meeting. It was decided that the suggestions of all those concerned would be received and then discussed as required.

Member Secretary BVRC Purushottam, who is also the Revenue Secretary, was also present at the meeting.