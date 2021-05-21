Landslide near Galogi Power House hinders Mussoorie-Dehradun traffic

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 20 May: It rained here since last night, due to which life was badly affected. The temperature also fell drastically.

Due to the Corona curfew, people faced a lot of difficulty in coming to the market to buy essential goods in the morning. On the other hand, the Mussoorie Dehradun Road was closed for about an hour after a heavy landslide near the Galogi Power House, due to which people had to face a lot of problems while commuting. An ambulance carrying a corona patient was also delayed. As the condition of the patient was serious, local people removed the huge stones on the road to provide a way for it to pass.

People are very upset due to the continuous landslides on the hillside near the Galogi Power House. It was triggered in the rainy season, last year, and continues whenever it rains. Neither the PWD nor the local administration is paying attention to treatment of the hillside. As there is a lot of movement of vehicles on this route, this task needs to be given priority.

According to SDM, Mussoorie, Manish Kumar in view of the landslides, two JCBs have been posted at the spot so that the road is not obstructed. According to the Meteorological Department, a red alert has been issued for 9 districts of the state, while in some places there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning. The rain in the state may continue even after 22 and 23 May.