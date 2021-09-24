Landslides continue to block road in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 23 Sep: Heavy rain in Mussoorie continues to cause disruptions. The Mussoorie- Dehradun road is being obstructed due to landslides near the Galogi Power House.

A large part of the hill collapsed on Thursday, once again obstructing the road. There was a long queue of vehicles on both sides of the road. Stones and debris coming down continuously from the hill could cause a big mishap.

JCBs were deployed on both sides of the road by the Public Works Department to clear the slide. SDM, Mussoorie, Manish Kumar, once again, promised that the treatment of the hillside would begin after the rains. The budget has also been approved. The police and employees of the Public Works Department have been deployed so that the road can be closed for the safety of the people when required.