Last rites of Major Pranay Negi performed in Haridwar with full military honours

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 2 May: Major Pranay Negi, a dedicated officer of the Indian Army, breathed his last on 30 April 2024 while safeguarding the borders of the nation. The officer belonged to the Regiment of Artillery and was deployed in the High Altitude area of Kargil Sector.

The mortal remains of the brave soldier were given befitting tributes on arrival at Dehradun Cantt and a Military Funeral was organised at Haridwar as a testament to his dedication and sacrifice.

Brigadier Sanjog Negi, Station Commander, Dehradun Cantt laid the wreath at Dehradun among other senior officers and veterans. Brigadier VW Tiwari, Commandant, Military Hospital, Roorkee, and also the Station Commander laid the wreath at Haridwar where the brave officer was cremated with full military honours.

The solemn ceremony marked the display of honour and respect for the brave officer who laid down his life in the service of the nation.