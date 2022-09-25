Law and Order situation has worsened under BJP rule: Cong

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Sep: Congress leaders Garima Dasauni, Sujata Paul and Laxmi Aggarwal addressed a joint press conference at the State Congress Headquarters here today accusing the BJP Government of spoiling the law and order situation in Uttarakhand.

Garima Dasauni claimed that the law and order situation in the state had worsened tremendously under the BJP government. Incidents of atrocities on women were happening every day. Today, Uttarakhand was ashamed due to the incident in Yamkeshwar block. A BJP leader Pulkit Arya had thrown a young girl into the canal after raping her and the Police kept ignoring the incident for four days. She also claimed that the inquiry committee that had been formed to investigate recruitments made by the speakers would be challenged because Congress considered that no IAS officer had the authority to investigate the action taken by the Speaker of the Assembly. She claimed that those whose appointments had been cancelled would get relief from the court on this ground. Actions of the Speaker could not be investigated by any officer. The Congress is for providing jobs to the people, not for throwing people out of jobs.

Media panelist Sujata Paul said that the incidents of atrocities on women are increasing continuously under the BJP government, which had given the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’. Criminals are being protected under the BJP government. The incident of heinous crime of rape and murder of Ankita Bhandari in a resort owned by a BJP leader and being run without the legal permission was one such example.

Laxmi Agarwal said that, ever since the BJP came to power, the law and order situation in the state had reached its lowest level. Neither girls nor women were safe in the BJP government. The incidents with women in the state during the past six months were proof of this. She said that women were feeling unsafe not only in the plains but also in the hill districts.