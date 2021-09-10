Law College Dehradun holds Seminar on Himalaya Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Sep: Law College Dehradun, Uttaranchal University, organied a seminar on the occasion of Himalaya Day under the aegis of ‘Vasundhara’ – The Green Society’.

Chancellor of the University Jitendra Joshi was present as the Chief Guest, while Expert in the field of Biodiversity Dr Vinod Bhatt was present as Resource Person.

The Vice-Chancellor (Officiating), Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, expressed his views on the ways individuals perceive the Himalayan Ranges and the necessity to protect them. He said that the Himalaya is not merely a mountain range but also a concept. For some person it may be a mountain, but for a resident of the hill areas it is his beautiful house. For a pilgrim it may be like Tapovan and for a religious person it is the place of Gods and Goddesses.

Dr Vinod Bhatt gave his talk on the topic, ‘Biodiversity Conservation and related policies, North Western Himalaya’, and shared his perspective on ecological dynamism and the bounty of biodiversity. He also expressed his views on the policies of public distribution, migration of locals and the general ideology of the people residing in the Himalayan Range. He also addressed the various laws and acts that were made on protection of Biodiversity, the Biodiversity Act of 2002 and the other Constitutional as well as state policies and provisions.

Those present on the occasion were Chancellor Jitendra Joshi, Vice Chancellor (Officiating) Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Dr Poonam Rawat, Dr Lakshmi Priya Vinjamuri, Kumar Ashutosh, Dr Anil Dixit, Prof NK Singh, Rajesh Deorari, Dr Vijay Srivastava, Dr Jitendra Singh, Amit Chaudhary, Dr Shikha Gairola, Anjum Parvez and hundreds of faculty members and students.