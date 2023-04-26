Law College Dehradun holds workshop on eve of ‘World Intellectual Property Day’  

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Apr: Law College Dehradun, Uttaranchal University, in association with Delhi-based law firm SS Rana & Co., organised a workshop on Intellectual Property Rights on the eve of World Intellectual Property Day. The workshop was conducted under the aegis of the Training and Recruitment Division of the Law College Dehradun and the Corporate Resource Centre of the University.

Arpit Kalra, Associate Partner at SS Rana & Co., was present as the subject expert and key note speaker on the occasion. Students looking for a future in intellectual property practice participated in the workshop. Pro Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Rajesh Bahuguna along with Head, LCD, Prof Poonam Rawat and Head, CRC, Iqbal Singh Sawhney inaugurated the workshop.

The concept of intellectual property was first explained by subject expert Arpit Kalra. Patents and copyrights were specially discussed. Explaining the entire process of patent filing, he said that in legal industry there is a great demand for patent attorneys. A law student can get a good job with the knowledge of laws related to intellectual property rights. At the end of the programme, a question-answer session was organised in which the participants asked a series of questions related to future of patent attorney and IP practice.

Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Rajesh Bahuguna said that to bridge the gap between theory and practical in the study of law, the lectures of experts working in law farms bring miraculous results. In such workshops, not only do the students get to know the practical side of law, but they are also able to interact with experts and understand the current state of legal profession.

Those present on the occasion were Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Associate Partner of SS Rana & Co., Arpit Kalra, Dr Poonam Rawat, Iqbal Singh Sawhney, Vibhum Agarwal, Naina Bhatt, Pratiksha Rawat and Ahana Roy Choudhary and a large number of students were present.