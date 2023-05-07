Law College organises Moot Court on POCSO Act related petition

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 6 May: The 18th edition of Srimati Sushila Devi Memorial Moot Court Competition was successfully organised at Law College Dehradun, faculty of Uttaranchal University today. Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Senior Civil Judge Harsh Yadav, Dean Prof Rajesh Bahuguna and Advocate Shantnu Gaur were present as judges on the occasion, while the Vice President of the University Society Anuradha Joshi was present as Special Guest. The court was organised under the aegis of the Moot Court Society of the college.
In the final round of the competition, the petition based on POCSO and termination of pregnancy related laws was debated. The main issue was whether seeking parental permission for abortion of a minor girl would violate the reproductive rights of the woman? Speaking on behalf of the woman, the students argued that any law or directive that bans abortion on a woman would be a direct violation of her reproductive rights. Young mooters representing the government said that the law of the country clearly lays down under what circumstances a woman can get an abortion. Prohibition within the ambit of law on conduct like abortion is never a violation of fundamental rights. After a close contest, the winners were declared by the judges.
The winners were awarded with rolling trophy and cash prize of Rs 25000.00 by Anuradha Joshi. Senior Civil Judge Harsh Yadav, who was the chief judge, said that the legal research and debate presented by the law students was excellent. The standard of presentation was top notch and it was a unique experience for him to be a part of the Moot Court at Law College Dehradun.
Dehradun, 6 May: The 18th edition of Srimati Sushila Devi Memorial Moot Court Competition was successfully organised at Law College Dehradun, faculty of Uttaranchal University today. Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Senior Civil Judge Harsh Yadav, Dean Prof Rajesh Bahuguna and Advocate Shantnu Gaur were present as judges on the occasion, while the Vice President of the University Society Anuradha Joshi was present as Special Guest. The court was organised under the aegis of the Moot Court Society of the college.
In the final round of the competition, the petition based on POCSO and termination of pregnancy related laws was debated. The main issue was whether seeking parental permission for abortion of a minor girl would violate the reproductive rights of the woman? Speaking on behalf of the woman, the students argued that any law or directive that bans abortion on a woman would be a direct violation of her reproductive rights. Young mooters representing the government said that the law of the country clearly lays down under what circumstances a woman can get an abortion. Prohibition within the ambit of law on conduct like abortion is never a violation of fundamental rights. After a close contest, the winners were declared by the judges.
The winners were awarded with rolling trophy and cash prize of Rs 25000.00 by Anuradha Joshi. Senior Civil Judge Harsh Yadav, who was the chief judge, said that the legal research and debate presented by the law students was excellent. The standard of presentation was top notch and it was a unique experience for him to be a part of the Moot Court at Law College Dehradun.
Those present on the occasion were Dr Poonam Rawat, Dr Anil Dixit, Kuljit Singh, Amber Srivastava, Kumar Ashutosh, Dr Jitendra Singh, V Bhuvaneshwari, Ujjwal Kumar Singh, Ramakant Tripathi, Dr Radheshyam Jha, Dr Priya Lakshmi, Abhiranjan Dixit, Amit Chaudhary and a large number of students were present.