Law College organises Moot Court on POCSO Act related petition

The 18th edition of Srimati Sushila Devi MemorialCompetition was successfully organised atDehradun, faculty of Uttaranchal University today. Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Senior Civil Judge Harsh Yadav, Dean Prof Rajesh Bahuguna and Advocate Shantnu Gaur were present as judges on the occasion, while the Vice President of the University Society Anuradha Joshi was present as Special Guest. Thewas organised under the aegis of theSociety of theIn the final round of the competition, thebased onand termination of pregnancylaws was debated. The main issue was whether seeking parental permission for abortion of a minor girl would violate the reproductive rights of the woman? Speaking on behalf of the woman, the students argued that anyor directive that bans abortion on a woman would be a direct violation of her reproductive rights. Young mooters representing the government said that theof the country clearly lays down under what circumstances a woman can get an abortion. Prohibition within the ambit ofon conduct like abortion is never a violation of fundamental rights. After a close contest, the winners were declared by the judges.

The winners were awarded with rolling trophy and cash prize of Rs 25000.00 by Anuradha Joshi. Senior Civil Judge Harsh Yadav, who was the chief judge, said that the legal research and debate presented by the law students was excellent. The standard of presentation was top notch and it was a unique experience for him to be a part of the Moot Court at Law College Dehradun.

Those present on the occasion were Dr Poonam Rawat, Dr Anil Dixit, Kuljit Singh, Amber Srivastava, Kumar Ashutosh, Dr Jitendra Singh, V Bhuvaneshwari, Ujjwal Kumar Singh, Ramakant Tripathi, Dr Radheshyam Jha, Dr Priya Lakshmi, Abhiranjan Dixit, Amit Chaudhary and a large number of students were present.