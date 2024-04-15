Lawyers boycott Court of ADJ-6 Vikram

By Our Staff Reporter
DEHRADUN, 13 April: The Lawyers of Dehradun including members of District Bar Association of Dehradun have started the boycott of the court of Vikram, Additional District Judge – 6,
Since 12 April 2024 (Friday) the Lawyers have been continuing to boycott the court of ADJ–6. Rajeev Sharma Bantu, President and Rajbir Singh Bisht, Secretary of District Bar Association alongwith the delegation of lawyers met the District Judge and complained to him about the continuous misbehaviour of Vikram with lawyers ever since his posting in Dehradun.
Rajeev Sharma further stated that lawyers will continue to boycott his court till he is transferred from Dehradun.