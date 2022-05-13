Le Rythme performs at Tagore Janmotsav event

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 May: The artists of Le Rythme enthralled the audience with their performance at a cultural programme related to the Rabindra Nath Tagore Janmotsav 2022 organised in collaboration with NCZCC, Prayagraj, and the Uttarakhand Cultural Department in Almora.

On the auspicious occasion of the 161st birth anniversary of Nobel Laureate Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore organised a two-day cultural event at the Uday Shankar Sangeet Natak Academy, Almora, and Nainital.

Artists from many parts of the country participated. Artists of Le Rythme Music Academy from Delhi mesmerised the audience with their wonderful performance of dance and music, a musical tribute to Tagore.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present as the Chief Guest. Many ministers, MPs and dignitaries were also present.

Congratulating NCZCC, Ministry of Culture and Cultural Department of Uttarakhand, Rajib Mukhapadhyay, the Co-Founder of Le Rythme, mentioned that the initiative would provide an opportunity to the young generation to know more about the richness of Indian Culture, its pioneers and philosophy. He particularly mentioned Prof Suresh Sharma, Director, NCZCC, for leading this initiative.

Nisha Majumdar, the Coordinator from Le Rythme stated, “It was very challenging for us to perform two consecutive events within such a short span of time. However the overwhelming response from the audience, administrative support received from the organisers, NCZCC and brilliant performances by the Le Rythme team, has made it a huge success story.”