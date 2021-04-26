Leading light of cooperative movement Pramod Kumar Singh succumbs to Covid-19

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 26 Apr: Uttarakhand’s leading activist of the cooperative movement, Pramod Kumar Singh died of Covid-19 in early this morning. He was 62. He was on the boards of NCUI and IFFCO.

His death took place at Max Hospital here at around 8.30. He had tested Covid positive and was receiving treatment. His was a difficult case as he had received a kidney transplant some years ago. Singh is survived by wife Sangeeta, son Hitesh and daughter Devanshi Panu, who is settled in the US.

His wife, too, is receiving treatment for Covid-19.

His passing has been mourned by all his colleagues in NCUI and IFFCO, as well as the city’s cooperative movement.

He was also a leading light of the Congress party and Head of its state Disciplinary Committee. Party members paid tribute to him at a condolence meeting here today. Present were State Vice President Dhirendra Pratap, General Secretary Navin Joshi, Manish Kumar Nagpal, Puran Singh Rawat, Ashok Malhotra, Aman Batra, Sunil Saini, Chandra Mohan Kothiyal, Anju Kumar, Virendra Chauhan, Jahangir Khan, etc.

The Garhwal Post family extends its condolences to the members of the bereaved family.