Lecture on Global Value Chain held at Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Mar: Experts and delegates from Plymouth University, UK, shed light on understanding the various concepts of international production, trade and investments as part of the Global Value Chain. These delegates came to Graphic Era University to deliver a guest lecture on Global Value Chain and India.

During the lecture, Plymouth Business School Lecturer Dr Atul Mishra said global value chains have become a dominant feature of world trade, encompassing developing, emerging and developed economies.

Dr Atul said that international production, trade and investments are increasingly organised within global value chains (GVCs) where the different stages of the production process are located across different countries. In this context, India has a strong manufacturing potential along with human resources that open doors for multiple opportunities as part of GVC.

Head, International Office, Plymouth University, Peter Ingram, Associate Professor, Dr Richard Parkman, Regional Manager, South Asia, Wilma Paul deliberated on having a collaboration for MBA dual degree programme, semester exchange programme and summer school with Graphic Era University. Dean, International Affairs, Graphic Era University, Dr DR Gangodkar, Suchit Arora and Dr Sachin Sharma were present during the event.