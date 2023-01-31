Leftist ideologues trying to mislead people in U’khand: Mahendra Bhatt

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 30 Jan: BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt said today that the party’s Executive Committee had thanked the state and central governments for the development and public welfare schemes, especially the enactment of women’s reservation law and a very strict anti- conversion law.

He was interacting with the media on the conclusion of a two-day State Executive meeting of the BJP at Raiwala, here, today. Bhatt claimed that the party would score a hat-trick of victories in the upcoming Parliamentary elections. He added that various issues were discussed in detail in the sessions of the meet, at which goals were set mainly for the Mann Ki Baat programme. He reminded that it is mandatory for all the office bearers of the state to the booth level to participate in this programme. Events at places with a minimum population of 100 will be organised at 100 booths in each assembly. Apart from this, a 4 member state team has been constituted for the purpose of making the people aware of the salient points of the state government and the upcoming Union Budget. In addition, a state-level committee has also been formed to ensure that the G-20 event to be held in the state is fittingly spectacular. It would include events related to local culture, spirituality and traditions.

From the point of view of data management, a target has been given to connect all the office bearers and the workers through a simple app.

Bhatt further stated that concern was expressed at the meeting that some leftist ideologues who have no role and mass base in the state are attempting to manipulate the local people against national development and strategically important projects.

At the meeting, the state in-charge and party national general secretary Dushyant Gautam instructed the office bearers present to take the political proposal of the meeting and the programmes of the organisation to the masses. Apart from this, State co-incharge and party national vice-president Rekha Verma provided detailed information about the works of the state and central government during the Corona pandemic.

Regarding the upcoming organisational activities in the working committee, State General Secretary Organisation Ajaey Kumar said that it has been decided to form the executive committees of all the districts by 10 February and the executive committees at the Mandal level by 20 February.

State General Secretary Aditya Kothari presented the report of the 14-member committee formed by the party on the Joshimath disaster to make necessary recommendations to the government. Apart from this, the chairpersons of Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Scheduled Caste Morcha and OBC Morcha also gave a detailed account of the work done so far and presented information about upcoming programmes.

Former CM Vijay Bahuguna, Almora MP Ajay Tamta, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, Tehri MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Rajya Sabha MP Kalpana Saini, former State President Madan Kaushik, State General Secretary Organisation Ajaey Kumar, State General Secretaries Rajendra Bisht, Aditya Kothari and Khilendra Chaudhary, State Office Secretary Kaustubhanand Joshi, State Media In-charge Manveer Chauhan, Jyoti Gairola, Asha Nautiyal, Shashank Rawat, State Officers including Rakesh Rana, District Presidents, District Incharges, District Co-incharge, State Spokespersons, Permanent Invitee Members, Special State Working Committee members along with invited members also participated in the two day party meeting.