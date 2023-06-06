Legal cell should be formed for protection of journalists: Umakant Lakheda

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jun: A interaction with Press Club of India President Umakant Lakheda was organised at Uttaranchal Press Club, here, on Monday. He said that, for the protection of journalists, legal cells should be formed by press clubs across the country. Under this, all journalists should prepare a panel of lawyers for legal assistance. Many lawyers fight the cases of journalists free of cost.

He also planted saplings in the Press Club premises on the occasion of Environment Day.

In the conversation with journalists, Lakheda said that challenges come in every phase of journalism. Journalism is about standing with the poor and oppressed. He said that, earlier, media used to filter news but now it gives importance to fake news. Do research on whatever news is written. Today, media freedom is coming to an end. Journalism was not a news factory 30 years ago. Technology has changed in today’s era and more refined technology will come in the future. The coming times are of AI which is beneficial as well as harmful.

He added that research in Hindi journalism is weak. Credibility can be maintained only by using research and new experiments in journalism.

The programme was presided over by Press Club President Ajay Rana and conducted by General Secretary Vikas Gusain. Present on this occasion were Senior Vice President Rashmi Khatri, Junior Vice President Darwan Singh, Treasurer Manish Chandra Bhatt, Joint Secretary Rajeev Thapliyal, Meena Negi, Observer Manoj Singh Jayada, Executive Member Mangesh Kumar, Vinod Pundir, former Presidents Darshan Singh Rawat, Jitendra Anthwal, former Club members RP Nainwal, Neeraj Kohli, Kunwar Bahadur Asthana, Rohit Verma, Kishore Rawat, Giridhar Sharma, etc.