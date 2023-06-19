Legislators and Bureaucrats: Working together for Public Good

At a recent national interaction between legislators and bureaucrats organized in Mumbai by the Pune based MIT School of Governance, the issue of how the two groups could collaborate for social good came up. While both working together in the spirit of the Constitution is a utopian dream, there are structural issues which make the relationship tough and difficult in a transitional economy where discretion rules the roost, and the citizens need to approach their elected representatives for getting their ‘work’ done. The ‘work’ is largely undefined – it could range from admissions to prestigious educational institutions to priority in referrals to a hospital, conversion of land from agricultural to nonagricultural or residential to commercial use, or constituency related issues – laying of roads, sewer lines, establishment of bus stations, the introduction of new routes or the closure of liquor vends.

Legislators are right to the extent that as public representatives, they have the responsibility to raise the concerns and issues of their voters. That they must do – for no one knows the facts on the ground better than them. Not only do they tour their constituencies, they also attend innumerable engagements, weddings, prayer meetings and funerals, besides keeping track of the birthdays and anniversaries of their influential constituents. In fact their ability to get re-elected depends upon the personal connect which they can establish with their voters. By their own admission, when making phone calls to officers, they put their phones on the ‘speaker mode’ to impress their constituents, and they expect a stock answer from the officer at the other end that the ‘work’ would be done.