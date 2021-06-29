Legrand Group holds vaccination camp in Haridwar

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 28 Jun: Legrand Group India, a specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure, initiated a vaccination drive at its Telemedicine Centre in Haridwar. A camp was organised for the age group of 18 to 45 along with Sambhav Foundation, which is locally supporting the Legrand team. The team was successful in getting 272 locals vaccinated within one day by local PHC and doctors.

In the effort to boost the vaccination process in India, Legrand Group India aims to step up to help citizens battle COVID-19.

The Legrand team provided the required infrastructure, which included space for registration kiosk, waiting areas and observation areas. The camp was organised to support the local government facilitate vaccination to weaker communities as a part of its CSR initiative. The company aims to set up similar camps at its Telemedicine centre to cover maximum villagers in Aneki and nearby villages of Haridwar.

During the recent months, the Group has initiated various activities like providing PPE Kits, Masks, Sanitisers, Medical Infrastructure, formation of Isolation Wards and Quarantine Centres in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Haryana.