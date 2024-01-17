Leopard captured on camera moving in Raipur residential colony

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 16 Jan: Leopard attacks have risen sharply in the state, in general, and in Dehradun district, in particular, over the past few weeks. Children in particular have been the main targets in Dehradun of leopard attacks. These incidents have become a major cause of concern for the government as well as the people.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also expressed deep concern over these incidents and has sought an effective plan to prevent such attacks.

SSP, Dehradun, Ajai Singh has also directed police officials to remain on high alert and to make the people aware of the danger from the leopards roaming around in suburban areas of Dehradun. The terror of the leopards has forced people to remain confined to their homes in the evenings. Last night, a leopard was again captured on CCTV camera in Raipur area. It is believed that in the area stretching from Raipur to Canal Road and Rajpur Road area, at least three leopards are currently on the prowl.

After last night’s sighting of the leopard on CCTV, the police and forest department teams cautioned people over loudspeakers, asking them not to leave their homes at night. After this, forest personnel have been patrolling these areas throughout the night.

The leopard last night was captured in CCTV camera installed in the densely populated Mayur Vihar Colony and soon became viral on social media. In the video, the leopard was seen roaming and no other person or animal was captured in the video.

It may be recalled that, earlier, a leopard was also captured on CCTV roaming freely in Vrindavan Enclave near Canal Road. This leopard had carried out an attack on a child who is currently hospitalised. The forest department teams claim to be making continuous efforts to catch the leopard. On the night of Sunday-Monday, too, a leopard had attacked a 12 year old boy, Nikhil, whose life was saved mainly due to the courage demonstrated by his friends, who were also present.

The Doon Police have asked people in these areas not to leave their homes after 4 p.m. in the evenings unless it is urgent and necessary. The Police have claimed that efforts are being made by forest and the police officials to catch the leopards and, till such time, people should cooperate.

Though the CM has announced a hike in ex-gratia payment to the bereaved families in case of death in man-animal conflict, more sincere efforts are required to prevent the attacks and protect human lives. The Forest Department needs to set up several rescue centres as the leopards and the tigers in and around Ramnagar in Nainital district that get used to attacking humans should not be set free into forests as they will again attack the people. In fact, yesterday, the CM had emphasised setting up more rescue centres.