Leopard sighted at Shivganga Enclave in Doon 

By staff reporter

Dehradun, 25 Jan: With the leopard scare continuing in parts of Dehradun, the Uttarakhand Forest Department has intensified its search operation in all those areas where it has been seen.

According to the forest department, a leopard was seen in Shivganga Enclave near Sahastradhara Road area creating a scare in the area. The people in this locality have told the department that the leopard was seen even during daytime. A team of forest personnel headed by SDO Uday Gaur has been stationed in this area to capture the wildcat.

Camera-traps and cages have also been installed.

One child was killed and another injured in two separate leopard attacks in Dehradun recently.

Forest department sources said Chief Wildlife Warden Samir Sinha is closely monitoring the operation in Raipur, Canal Road, Singhali and other areas in the foothills of Mussoorie.

According to the information received from the office of DFO, Mussoorie, 40 camera traps and 10 cages have been installed in different areas of Raipur Range. A control room has also been set up in the Malsi area. Veterinary doctors have also been stationed in these areas. Teams of forest personnel are also patrolling to keep vigil.