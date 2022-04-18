Life time achievement award to Padma Shri Dr Sanjay by Uttarakhand Orthopaedic Association

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Apr: Padma Shri awardee Dr. B. K. S. Sanjay, a world renowned, Guinness and Limca Book of Records holder, senior orthopaedic and spine surgeon, was conferred another award. Dr. Sanjay was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by Uttarakhand Orthopaedic Association at the Uttarakhand Orthopaedic Conference in the opening ceremony of the conference at Haldwani. He is the Founder President of Uttarakhand State Chapter of Indian Orthopaedic Association. Uttarakhand Orthopaedic Association was established on 25 March 2001 at Jolly Grant under the guidance of Dr. Sanjay. This association was duly operated by the Indian Orthopaedic Association under the guidance of vice president Dr. S. M. Sharma and Treasurer Dr. Shishir Rastogi. The number of members of Uttarakhand Orthopaedic Association has almost doubled in the last 21 years. In the last 20 years Dr. Sanjay has not only earned a name but has also spread the flag of Uttarakhand Orthopaedic Association all over the country and the world. Dr. Sanjay has been honoured for his distinguished services to humanity by various professional and social organizations in the past. He has done his Orthopaedic training from PGI Chandigarh and Safdarjung hospital Delhi. He has been awarded meritorious foreign fellowship from Sweden, Switzerland, Japan, USA, Australia and Russia. He has presented more than 100 papers in various national and international conferences and published his academic work in top rated indexed international journals. The President of India has conferred National Civil Honour “Padma Shri” upon Dr. B. K. S. Sanjay on 9 November 2021 for his distinguished medical and social services. Dr. Gaurav Sanjay shared his experience of surgery in disabled children of C. P. in the session in the Best Paper Award during the Uttarakhand Orthopedic Conference.