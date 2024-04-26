“Life without Jagar is colourless”

Padma Shri awardee Basanti Devi visits Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Apr: Padma Shri awardee Dr Basanti Devi Bisht introduced students to the culture of Uttarakhand by singing Jagar at Graphic Era, here, today. She said that life is colourless without Jagar.

Dr Basanti Devi Bisht said that there are important mentions of Shri Krishna in the folk songs and folk tales of Uttarakhand. He is also present in the Jagars that have been sung here for generations. She said that Krishna’s birth, atrocities of Kansa and many more incidents have been mentioned in the Jagars.

She sang Jagars and invoked students to take the culture of Uttarakhand forward. She thanked Graphic Era for connecting the students with their culture through various programmes.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Jasola said that Jagar has done the work of connecting people with their culture.

The programme was organized by Ministry of Culture’s Sangeet Natak Academy in collaboration with Graphic Era Hill University. HODs, faculty members and students of various departments were present on the occasion.