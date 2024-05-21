Light showers bring respite from heat wave

By our staff reporter

Dehradun, 20 May: With north India reeling under an intense heat wave, Uttarakhand on Monday heaved a sigh of relief as mild showers accompanied by thunderstorms hit Mussoorie and some other parts of the hill state.

The sky turned cloudy in Dehradun also in the evening as the thunderstorm gave some respite from the heat wave conditions. In Mussoorie, light showers turned the weather pleasant in the evening. “It is very pleasant in Mussoorie. Tourists are enjoying themselves,” said a hotel employee.

Light showers also occurred in hill areas like Tehri, Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag. The Met Department said most parts of northern India would continue to reel under the heat wave conditions in the next few days.

The Met Department said the thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning are likely to hit parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, also.