Lion Sunil Jain praises contribution of Lioness Vijayalakshmi Aggarwal 

Dehradun, 9 Jan: At the installation ceremony organised by the Lions Club Dehradun, the Chief Guest, former Divisional Head MJF Lion Sunil Kumar Jain, lauded the service work done by the Lioness Club Dehradun President Lioness Vijayalakshmi Agarwal and her team. He noted that the Lioness Club Dehradun had distributed 150 quilts and 200 blankets among the poor citizens who were suffering due to cold wave prevailing in the state capital in the current winter season. This, he observed was just another example of the selfless social service being done by Dehradun Lioness Club under the leadership of Lioness Vijayalakshmi Agarwal.

It may be recalled that the President of the Dehradun Lioness Club Lioness Vijayalakshmi Agarwal, its Secretary Lioness Anjana Maheshwari, Treasurer Lioness Suman Jain were administered the oath of office and service by the Foundation Officer District Chairperson Lion Ekta Midda.

The newly installed President Lioness Vijayalakshmi Agarwal presented the annual plan of service in her presidential address. The event had begun with the rendering of Ganesh Vandana which was followed by other inspiring songs by Lioness Sandhya Joshi, who became the new member in the ceremony. As the keynote speaker at the function, former Divisional MJF Lion and M Jakhwal appreciated the service work being done by the Lioness Club Dehradun and said that the members would serve humanity in the society through Lions Club, which was a global organisation. It was a matter of pride for all the members that they were associated with Lions Club which was rendering invaluable service to the humanity. The newly installed President Lioness Vijayalakshmi Agarwal presented the annual plan of service in her presidential address. The event had begun with the rendering of Ganesh Vandana which was followed by other inspiring songs by Lioness Sandhya Joshi, who became the new member in the ceremony. As the keynote speaker at the function, former Divisional MJF Lion and M Jakhwal appreciated the service work being done by the Lioness Club Dehradun and said that the members would serve humanity in the society through Lions Club, which was a global organisation. It was a matter of pride for all the members that they were associated with Lions Club which was rendering invaluable service to the humanity.

Special guest Lioness Abha Sharma inducted seven new members into the Lioness Club family. Lioness Ekta Midda, Lioness Anuradha, Lioness Pushpa, Lioness Balbir added fun to the ceremony by presenting Lohri songs associated with Lohri festival on the beats of Dholak. The ceremony was conducted by Lioness Anu Lamba. Lion Yogesh Agarwal District Cabinet Secretary, Lion Ashutosh Goyal District Chairman, Lion Dinesh Sharma – Secretary Lions Club Dehradun, Lion SP Aggarwal, Piyush Nigam, Manisha Ale were among those present at the ceremony. Secretary Lioness Anjana Maheshwari proposed the vote of thanks.