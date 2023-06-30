Lions Club Dehradun installs water cooler at ISBT Police Station

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun , 29 June: Lions Club Dehradun has achieved a land mark achievement today, by installing the fourth cold water cooler at ISBT Chowki.

They have already installed 3 water coolers at three different places, including one at Lions Hospital Kanwali Road.

Treasurer Amit Garg said that Lions Club is running a charitable hospital at Kanwali Road, with services like physiotherapy, pathology, eye testing. Medicine, homeopathy and many others. Lions Hospital is organizing a free camp on 1st and 2nd of July at the hospital.

Lions club regularly organizes activities like free distribution of blankets in winters, collection of E-waste, collection and segregation of clothes and giving them to the needy people along with tree plantation and many other social activities.

This water cooller is sponsored by the whole club and specially by Lion Surendra Agarwal and supported by Parshad Maggu as well as lion Sunil Goyal.