Literati Fiesta held at Doon Varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 6 May: Vatsalya, the debating and literary club and Elysian: The Literary Society, Department of English organised the Literati Fiesta at Doon University. The program consisted of a music jamming session, a writing and publishing workshop, and a bilingual poetry competition. The event commenced with a music jamming session with Rohan Tiwari followed by an interactive workshop by Seema Saxena. The objective of the Elysian Literary Society is to inculcate the customary tradition of reading and creative writing to translate it into professional acumen fetching them jobs in the employment market. The second phase of the workshop was the bilingual poetry competition that provided students from different

departments to showcase their poetic talents and attributes. The panel of jury consisted of Dr Gazala Khan, Guest Faculty, English department and Mehul Rawat, Research Scholar.

Khushee Yadav and Agranshu Grover emerged as winners. The workshop was attended by 147 enthusiasts who witnessed the fiesta. Dr Chetana Pokhriyal, HOD, Department of English and Coordinator, School of Languages has been the guiding light inculcating creativity, leadership and soft skills.

All in all, the event was an enormous success, where the participants were not only provided with a great platform that enlightened them with the intricacies of writing and publishing, but they also took back books, bookmarks and a great experience with experience of multiple other activities. Aporwa Siwali, Mehul Rawat, Ayush Kurien and Shabeer Ahmad Shah also attended the event.