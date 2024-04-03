Local Connect

It would be good if those wishing to oust PM Modi from power would take the time to learn a little bit from him about politics. As he goes around delivering speeches in every part of the country, he can shift gears with ease, addressing local issues, even as he syncs them with his larger ‘Viksit Bharat’ narrative.

One notices this when one is part of the local audience he is addressing. So, when winding up his address at the Rudrapur election rally on Tuesday, he urged the gathering to bow on his behalf before their village deities when they return home. Also, to convey his greetings to the families in these villages. Every Uttarakhandi would relate with that considering the centrality of the deities in their everyday lives. If his speeches in other states are examined closely, such local connects can be seen every time. If they have a similar appeal as the one experienced by Uttarakhandis, he will be scoring pretty high.

This is not easily done. Undisputedly, he is the person delivering the speech with such consummate ease, but its content and local orientation is obviously being done by teams within the BJP setup that are just as strongly motivated towards achieving party goals. The briefing at a particular venue has to be clear and to the point so that he can comprehend and deliver. Which leader of any other party has built up such organisational ability?

In fact, the amateurish approach adopted by the Congress ‘star’, Rahul Gandhi, suffers terribly in comparison. It is not just his inability to speak articulately, the mentoring and advice he is getting is entirely out of touch with ground reality. This is evident also in the latest election advertisements of the Congress supposedly reflecting the public mood. No normal person would identify with the sour-faced characters presented, even as there is contempt reflected for the labour class as a whole. Doing an honest day’s work to earn one’s living is displayed as a loser’s fate. It is clear that, despite their claimed socialist credentials, there is little respect for the working class.

As the election progresses, it should come as no surprise if the BJP becomes more representative of positivity and enterprise, while the opposition seems even more negative and bitter. India is a changed, more aspirational, country and that will definitely be seen when the results come in.