Locals, tourists clash in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 11 Apr: A fight broke out between tourists of Delhi and locals here. The locals accused the tourists of indecency. The police reached the scene brought matters under control.

According to reports, the tourists from Delhi were driving in the wrong direction at the Picture Palace Chowk, which was objected to by some people. The tourists reportedly assaulted the local people with sticks. The matter became so aggravated that the police had to intervene. Local people said that they had several times demanded the tourists remove the car parked in the wrong direction, but received threats in return. After which a scuffle took place between the two sides. Both sides were taken to the Police station. A compromise was arrived at between both parties late evening on Sunday. Mussoorie Traders and Welfare Association President Rajat Aggarwal, General Secretary Jagjit Kukreja, Treasurer Nagendra Uniyal, Mussoorie BJP Yuva Morcha President Rakesh Rawat, Parents’ Association President Devendra Gunsola, Shanu Verma and many others were present at the scene.