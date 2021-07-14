Location of ‘Fauji Dhaam’ questioned

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Jul: In a press release issued by Brig KG Behl (Retd), Patron, Dehradun Ex-Services League, it has been stated that Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj is reported to have said that the War Memorial at Chir Baagh in Doon is Uttarakhand’s Fifth Dhaam as desired by the Prime Minister.

Behl says it is surprising that a Fauji Dhaam is being established in Dehradun instead of the high hills where other dhaams are located. Moreover, another Dhaam is being developed in Dehradun near Purkul village in the foothills of Mussoorie. He has asserted that the memorial should be close to the other dhaams so that people while visiting there would also be able to pay their respects at the Fauji Dhaam.

He also wants all facilities to be available for stay at night at this proposed Dhaam. People should be able to see everything there regarding the Defence Forces, specially the stories of martyrs’ courage. A museum showing various aspects of Armed Forces also needs to be established there. He has requested that the matter be taken up with the higher authorities to decide on where the Fauji Dhaam should be located.