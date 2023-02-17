By Pooja Marwah

The India Art Fair recently concluded in the National Capital, leaving behind stunning displays of digital as well as contemporary art. It explored boundaries of art and innovation, of technology and magic, and weaved myriad forms of design that captured everyone’s attention, albeit in a different way.

Such is the case of life. You and I, for example, can be at the same fair around the same time but I can almost guarantee that there will be a striking polarity on the art forms that capture our individual attention. It is how we are designed. Your current disposition or mindset will be drawn to the piece that suits you most, as will mine. We are two different people, are we not? Then why, when we get drawn into a relationship, does one-upmanship arrive? Why don’t we accept that it is perfectly okay to even look at the same painting and have two views? Wouldn’t that make for an interesting conversation, perhaps?

The one thing that caught my eye, heart and mind was the exhibit on ‘Log Kya Kahenge’ by visual artist and illustrator Mira Felicia Malhotra. Innocently highlighting the oddities and peculiarities of a traditional Indian family, she had made three distinct portraits that depicted conflicts, which often go unseen in traditional family homes. We cover up what we don’t have the courage to face. Irrespective of the gender identity people assume, they do it… simply because of the cliched fear looming large over their heads – Log Kya Kahenge.

I understand that people are people, everyone is made different. But what really defies logic is – how does one forget basic humaneness? How does one not realise that their word or action can break another, to a point of no return? We preach, we preach and we preach, day after day, for months on end. But in the safe sanctity of our four walls, who do we become? Villains of our own soul, encapsulated amidst our own demons… scared should someone see our true form!

It wasn’t just an art fair, but an alarming sense of awakening. It was about finding the extraordinary in the ordinary, in each and every art form that was displayed. Everyone projected their best. It may or may not be good enough for you, but what gives you the right to judge anyway?

In all the splash of colours, amidst the cacophony of AI and technology, I left with a hopeful soul. A hope that, perhaps, we focus more on reaching our Zen, irrespective of Log Kya Kahenge!

(Pooja Poddar Marwah is an award winning author and Blogger. She writes an contemporary living and offers incisive reflections on the world around us. Her blog, Random Conversations is a go to guide to deal with the myraid stuggles we face each day.)