By Our Staff Reporter

London, 24 Feb: Doonite Lord Bilimoria, President of the CBI (Confederation of British Industry), has been appointed as a Visiting Fellow at the University of Oxford, based at its Oxford University Centre for Corporate Reputation. The Oxford University Centre for Corporate Reputation is a research centre located within Oxford University’s Saïd Business School. It aims to understand how the reputations of organisations are created, sustained, enhanced, destroyed and rehabilitated.

Rupert Younger, Director of the Oxford University Centre for Corporate Reputation, commented, “Visiting Fellows provide valuable insight and guidance into our research agenda, provide access to data and other sources of relevant information for our work, and also engage within our MBA curriculum. Lord Bilimoria’s leadership of the CBI, together with his expertise as a successful entrepreneur, will be a hugely valuable resource and we look forward to welcoming him to the School in person when we are able to do so.

Lord Bilimoria has strong prior connections with the University of Oxford, having been appointed as a Bynum Tudor Fellow of Kellogg College in 2017. The Bynum Tudor Fellowship is the highest honour the College can bestow, according to Kellogg College. He delivered his Bynum Tudor Lecture on ‘Building a global beer brand from scratch: Boldness in business’ in 2018. The latest appointment to the Bynum Tudor Fellowship is Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales.

Lord Bilimoria commented, “I am honoured and privileged to be appointed a Visiting Fellow at the University of Oxford. I look forward to contributing to and championing its work as best as I can.”