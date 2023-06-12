Love and land jihad are our primary concerns: Dhami

love

Reassuring thatandare primeof the state government, Chief Minister Pushkar Singhsaid that both issues were matters of concern for traders and commoners of the state.said that as per the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state government is focusing on development of remote villages. He said that government is mulling over formulatinglaws to preserve interests of the local people. He was speaking after inaugurating a programme in Uttarkashi.

The Chief Minister interacted with school kids and NCC cadets during the programme.

In a reply to a question of an NCC girl cadet relating to the issue of garbage in Uttarkashi, Dhami said that that matter of garbage is under consideration of the government and long term solutions will be implemented in few months.

Dhami also announced the beautification of Shaurya Sthal. He said that waiting area in Shaurya Sthal will be constructed from MLA funds. He said that development of border villages and remote areas is primary focus of the state government at present.

CM Dhami further added that development of border villages will be ensured under Vibrant villages Scheme. He claimed that state government is also focusing on providing self-employment along with government jobs.

He also conducted a meeting with Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) officials at the district auditorium. Meanwhile several BJP workers raised slogans against senior officials and administration when their entry was restricted in the meeting.