LPG workshop held for women by ONGC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Apr: Technical Services, ONGC, Dehradun, is making all out efforts to spread the message of Oil & Gas Conservation to every member of society during the celebration of SAKSHAM – 2022. On 22 April, an LPG workshop was organised at ONGC Officer’s Club, here, to educate women on energy conservation and LPG safety. A quiz on energy conservation was also conducted

The programe was inaugurated by Seema Digvijay Gaurav, an eminent author, writer and educationist, who applauded the efforts made by Team Technical Services for promoting energy conservation. She also shared her views on energy conservation and said that everyone should use energy efficiently and judiciously for a cleaner environment.

Priyadarshini SE shared very useful tips on energy conservation for domestic appliances and urged all present to avoid food wastage and explained the importance of the 3R’s i.e. reuse recycle and reduce. A simple way to recycle food scraps is to produce nutrient-rich fertiliser.

The experts from Indian Oil Corporation and Jagdamba Gas Agency, Dehradun, provided tips on LPG conservation and explained various safety requirements while using LPG.

While delivering the welcome address, earlier, ZS Alaria, GM (E), Coordinator SAKSHAM 2022, described the various programmes being organised during Saksham 2022.

To encourage the use of LED at homes, energy savings tips were discussed with the participants. Participation gifts were also given to all to encourage taking part in such programmes.