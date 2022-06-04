Lt Gen PJS Pannu (Retd) interacts with RUSI, London 

London, 3 Jun: Lt Gen PJS Pannu (Retd), former Deputy Chief, Integrated Defence Staff, and Head of Military History and Strategy Knowledge Vertical for Valley of Words Literary Festival, visited the Royal United Services Institute, London, for an exchange of views and to share his perspective on ‘India’s Security Perspective and Military Theatreisation, Jointness & Technology Integration’.

Lt General PJS Pannu was welcomed by Dr Sidharth Kaushal, Research Fellow, Sea Power, Military Sciences; Major Alistair Beard, Army Visiting Fellow, Military Sciences; and Juliana Suess, Research Analyst and Policy Lead, Space Security, Military Sciences.

In the discussion, Lt Gen Pannu put forth the importance of the legacy issues dating back to the pre-independence era and how they had manifested in the current security environment of South Asia. He further brought out the unique position of India in the present geo-political environment and its importance towards the security of the Indo-Pacific region.

Lt General PJS Pannu further went on to highlight India’s rise in the international order as an imperative which needs to be supported by all like-minded nations.

RUSI scholars put forth their questions to Gen Pannu based on their domain expertise. Dr Sidharth Kaushal addressed changes taking place in terms of the overall transformation of the Indian Armed Forces. Major Alistair Beard requested the General to give an understanding of the impact of the Ukraine Conflict on India and also the changes visualised in the Indian military in the geo-political way. Juliana spoke about the growth of the space industry in India including the way forward.

The discussion concluded with the prospects of future engagement on topics of current relevance. Gen Pannu invited the key stakeholders of RUSI to join the Military History Sessions of Valley of Words in India.

He also held a meeting with Lord Karan Billimoria, whose army connect helped them develop an instant bonding. The RUSI Team expressed their gratitude to Lt Gen Pannu for sharing his experiences with them.