Lt General Sandeep Jain takes over as 52nd IMA Commandant

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 1 Feb: Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, SM, took over as the 52nd Commandant of the Indian Military Academy, here, today. He paid tribute at the War Memorial in a solemn ceremony recognising the supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers for their nation.

Lt General Sandeep Jain was commissioned into the 13 MAHAR (THANPIR) in June, 1988. In a career spanning more than 35 years, the General Officer has held important Command appointments in varied sensitive operational sectors. He has commanded his Battalion in semi-developed terrain and has been a Sector Commander at UNMIS, an Infantry Brigade in Strike Corps, and a Counter Insurgency Force in Jammu and Kashmir.

The General Officer was DG CD, IHQ of MoD (Army), prior to assuming the Command of 16 Corps.

His staff experiences, both, in operational and administrative domain include appointments in MO, MS Br, Military Observer in Ethiopia, Col GS of an Infantry Division in a Strike Corps and Brig Q of a Corps in the valley. He has been instrumental in giving impetus to capital procurement of the Indian Army.

The General Officer has attended various prestigious courses such as at the Defence Services Staff College, Senior Command, Higher Command and has also had the distinction of attending the National Defence College in Kenya.

For his exemplary leadership and devotion to duty towards the Nation, the General Officer was awarded with Sena Medal in 2022 and the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card in 2007, respectively.