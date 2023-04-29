‘Lyness Club’ celebrates International Dance Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Apr: All India Lyness Club, Dehradun, celebrated International Dance Day with great enthusiasm, here, today.

President Aruna Chawla, in her welcome speech, said that dance is a great art of expression and showcase of culture. Indian culture and heritage are rich and classical dance should be promoted instead of western dance forms.

Chief Guest and well known Bharat Natyam Guru, Vina Agrawal said all eight forms of lndian classical dances are popular. She said that Bharat Natyam is a beautiful dance of Tamil Nadu with its origin going back to ‘Natyshastra’. It is often used to present Hindu religious stories and devotions.

All were mesmerised when she exhibited various ‘mudras’ and expressions in her presentation. She said dance is a great art of facial and body expressions, exercise and stress reliever. It gives wonderful cardio workouts, improves blood circulation, tones muscles and is good for bone density. It has, both, physical and mental benefits.

On this occasion, Charter MCC Raj Shipley also gave a beautiful performance much appreciated by all. Bhupinder Bhrithari, Nanci Dhami, Pinkish, Manju Harnal, Shashi Khanna and many others were present on the occasion.