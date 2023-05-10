‘Madhavbaug’ – Multi-disciplinary Cardiac Care Clinic opens in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 May: Lt Col BM Thapa (Retd), Senior Vice President, Dehradun Ex-Services League and Sangyukt Nagrik Sangathan has reported that ‘Madhavbaug’, the first Multidisciplinary Cardiac Care Clinic in Uttarakhand, was inaugurated here on Sunday.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi’s sent his best wishes through Pradeep Rawat, Mandal Adhyaksh BJP, and Poonam Nautiyal.

In his message, Joshi expressed happiness that initiatives like Madhavbaug will help promote the vision and dream of the Prime Minister in building a healthy India.

The prominent attendees were retired officers Brig KG Behl, Col BM Thapa and Col BD Gambhir, from Dehradun Ex-Services League, Rajeev Sachhar, General Secretary, Uttarakhand Punjabi Mahasabha, Dr Parvez Ansari, Chest Physician, Dr Devika Wahi Sareen, Dental Surgeon, Uttaranchal Hospital, Kamal Thapa (Parshad), Sanjay Nautiyal (Parshad) and members of the youth wing of BJP.

Madhavbaug is a big step towards promoting good health with ancient Ayurveda medicines and naturopathy. Nationwide there are 350 Clinics that have been treating millions of people and restoring their good health. The treatment includes Cardiac Care, Neurological deficit reversal and reversal of lifestyle diseases like Hypo Thyroid, Diabetes and Hypertension.

Dr Aditya Bisht, the Clinic Head, prescribes treatment by steam and oil baths which cleanse the body of toxins anbd restore good health. A team of therapists gives various types of shodhankarm (panchakarma) separately for men and women.

The Franchise Owners, Anita and Abhinav Sareen welcomed the guests and thanked them for their participation. The event was coordinated by Col Pawa nWahi.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Abhinav Sareen.