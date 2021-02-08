Maha Gov expresses grief over U’khand disaster

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 7 Feb: The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, has expressed shock and grief over the disaster caused by a glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

In a message, the Governor said, “Extremely distressed and disturbed to know about the disaster caused by glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Especially saddened to know about the loss of life. I pray for the safe release and rescue of people trapped and convey my deepest condolences to the next of those who lost their lives.”