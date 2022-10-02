Maha Gov flags off Mumbai – Dehradun Bicycle Rally for Environment

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 2 Oct: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari flagged off the Mumbai – Dehradun Bicycle rally started by environmentalist Dr Anil Prakash Joshi from the Raj Bhavan, here, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The Governor released the Poster of the Bicycle rally and felicitated the 15 young members of the cycling expedition.

Well known film personalities Himani Shivpuri, Hemant Pandey, Indian Idol season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, business leader Anant Singhania were among those present.

The Bicycle Rally, titled ‘Pragati Se Prakriti Tak’, will traverse the distance of 2000 km and travel through 7 states over 40 days.

On the occasion, the Governor said India can show the world the path of harmony between development and environment. He said every Shanti Mantra recited during the Vedic period spoke of harmony with Mother Earth, Water, Fire and other elements.

Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, the founder of Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organisation (HESCO), said the world needs to seriously introspect why newer and deadlier cyclones are emanating and why a global pandemic like COVID 19 broke out. He felt that Gross Environment Product and not Gross Domestic Product should become the measure of development.