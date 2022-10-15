Maha Gov presents President’s Police Medals to 114 Police Officers, Personnel

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 13 Oct: The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the President’s Police Medals for Gallantry, President’s Police Medals for Meritorious Service and Police Medals for Meritorious Service to 114 Police Officers and Police personnel at an Investiture Ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

The police medals announced on the Independence Day in 2020 and the Republic Day in 2021 were given away.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, DGP Rajnish Seth, Commissioner of Police, Brihanmumbai, Vivek Phansalkar, ACS (Home) Anand Limaye, senior police officers, retired police officers, decorated police officers and police personnel and family members of the awardees were present.

Twenty-seven police officers and police personnel were awarded the Police Medals for Gallantry, while President’s Police Medals were presented to 9 police officials. Seventy-eight police officers and police personnel were given the Police Medals for Meritorious service on the occasion.