Maha Governor, Hema Malini launch Delphic Council Logo

Mumbai, 21 Aug: The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari launched the logo of the Delphic Council of Maharashtra of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan.

Member of Parliament Hema Malini, Chairperson of National School of Drama Paresh Rawal and President of the Delphic Council Maharashtra IRS officer Sahil Seth were present.

Speaking on the occasion Governor Koshyari said Maharashtra is a repository of music, theatre, performing arts and tribal art. He expressed the hope that the Delphic Council of Maharashtra will promote arts, cinema and culture of Maharashtra.

State Council Members Abhi Mittal, Suresh Tomas and film producer Ali Akbar Sultan and members of the film industry were also present.

The Delphic Council Maharashtra is the State chapter of the International Delphic Council, which is a worldwide organisation promoting harmony among people through arts and culture. The Council organizes Delphic Games covering various areas of arts and culture.

According to Sahil Seth, the Delphic Games were launched in Delphi in Greece 2500 years ago as the twin sister of the Olympic Games. He said the Delphic Games are to art and culture what Olympic Games are to physical sports.